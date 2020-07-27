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Satanic Illuminati Agenda Fully Exposed - How Mass Mind Control Operates by Jonathan
Rooky
Rooky
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134 views • July 27, 2020
The satanic illuminati agenda exposed in full details. How mass mind control works and where the world is heading.

MIRRORED FROM AND ALL CREDIT TO:
TheRealStrangerThanFiction
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r1JxaTQuB64c/
or StrangerThanFiction https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyD8iZpuGD6SieCtmKnsmEQ
Backup
He is awesome, check him out!

Comedy works well for them.....brainoff
Evil wont come in form of hate -> love
"we are one"
katholism is pure satanism
its about energy and engagement
steal teachings from christ and give them a fleshly spin....that worked for ages "we dont have to be got...and follow that hard way"
If these people knew and understood what they are doing, they would not be doing, what they are doing right now

Who is talking?
from bitchute comments:
Yes. His name was Jonathan. He had two usernames on YouTube back in 2007/2008.
Please visit the community I created on Reddit here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/adampants/comments/fh6i4d/an_introduction_to_this_community/ (there is more from him)
This video was great but it lacks context.
Jonathan was the real deal.

kinda newagy?
Keywords
satanismagendailluminatisymbolismfreemasonjonathankatholism
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