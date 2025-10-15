Healing For The Fractured Soul 42 | Parental Wounds Part 2: The Father Wound

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Continuing our discussion from last week... Warning: this episode may trigger many of you; it will probably bring up unhealed trauma you'd rather leave buried. Everyone needs a loving Father, we are designed by God to have a leader, protector, provider, and head of the home who loves us, loves our mom and shows us the love of God. But when that role is left empty, or sometimes worse, abusive, leaving a wake of broken people who did not receive what they needed from their fathers, it then gets passed down to each generation until it's healed. Tonight, we're going to look at how we can identify and then also heal these deep wounds so we can walk in freedom and victory, unshackled from: The Father Wound. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-42/
The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com
Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney
Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth
Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com
https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%