Healing For The Fractured Soul 42 | Parental Wounds Part 2: The Father Wound

Continuing our discussion from last week... Warning: this episode may trigger many of you; it will probably bring up unhealed trauma you'd rather leave buried. Everyone needs a loving Father, we are designed by God to have a leader, protector, provider, and head of the home who loves us, loves our mom and shows us the love of God. But when that role is left empty, or sometimes worse, abusive, leaving a wake of broken people who did not receive what they needed from their fathers, it then gets passed down to each generation until it's healed. Tonight, we're going to look at how we can identify and then also heal these deep wounds so we can walk in freedom and victory, unshackled from: The Father Wound. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-42/

The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%