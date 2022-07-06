Fantastic News: Homegrown (Hero) Jihadists Blew Up the Georgia Guidestones - Real Good

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I woke up this morning and checked Jim Stone's website and his lead story was the Georgia Guidestones got blown up at 4am in the morning. Not all of the Satanic blocks came down, but a good chunk did. I wonder how someone was able to bomb the blocks when they have security cameras on 24/7 at the Guidestones. Either way a message was clearly sent to the Demons who put these building blocks up.
Related video:
Farm Film Celebrity Blow Up Dustin Hoffman
Dan D TV YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGzaXeN-0yM
Related Links:
Jim Stone Freelance Journalis
http://www.jimstoneindia.com/.zp8.html
https://www.foxcarolina.com/video/2022/07/06/video-explosion-destroys-part-controversial-georgia-guidestones/
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/active-police-investigation-shuts-down-roads-around-mysterious-georgia-monument/SYW477PW45AOBLMS56PWSWSDXQ/
Please follow Mark @GlobalAgenda on all my Social Media accounts.
Paypal Donations are always appreciated:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me via email: [email protected]
My Video Sharing Channel Links:
A Dose of Canadian Truth
YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/ADoseofCanadianTruth
Global Agenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f6yPlESAuroU/
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda
My Social Media Links:
Global Agenda (@BD007Marky) on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
Global Agenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Locals
https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda