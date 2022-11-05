Is UN Head Antonio Guterres the former President of Socialist International?

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, has strong connections with socialism and seems to be ready to implement the socialist ideals featured prominently in The Great Reset. Is this the direction the United Nations wants to lead the world? This clip from episode 3 of the 'Truth Matters' podcast discusses the United Nations and its history and ideologies? Most people believe the UN is strictly a secular, political power. Is that true? Or does it have a spiritual component? If so, what are its spiritual goals? Who are some of the UN founders and what did they believe? Join Professor Walter J. Veith, with cohosts Matthew Schanche and Mackenzie Drebit in this short segment as they delve into some of the history of the United Nations and how it impacts us today.

