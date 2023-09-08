She clearly just had a baby and couldn't find her puppies Her blank eyes made everyone feel sorry

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Pitiful Animal
Sep 7, 2023
This poor dog was bumped a few days ago
Of course, her hind legs couldn't move.
She sat idly in front of the houses of several households near barangay Hall in Bunao.
She clearly just had a baby and couldn't find her puppies.
I called her Sinead.
We took her to the vet in the morning
We would know more when the doctor examined her
The thing I regretted the most was not being able to help her find her puppies
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CqckMCMuBA