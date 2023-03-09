Todd Callender & Maria Zeee on Infowars - Humans Now Programmable For the Final Takeover!!!

Maria Zeee





March 7, 2023





Maria Zeee hosts the fourth hour of the Alex Jones Show with guest Todd Callender to discuss how human beings are now patented, programmable for any future bioweapons attacks and future mind control in time for the WHO Medical Martial Law takeover, evidenced in UK Ministry of Defence documents.





This video was originally uploaded to https://banned.video/watch?id=6407df9f21cd9b4b59636ebc





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2c63gs-todd-callender-and-maria-zeee-on-infowars-humans-now-programmable-for-the-f.html



