© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘CONSTITUTION STATE’ FORGETS ITS PAST
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
953 views • March 19, 2021
‘CONSTITUTION STATE’ FORGETS ITS PAST
Connecticut may be known as the “Constitution State,” but the government is on the verge of passing a bill to end religious exemptions for vaccine mandates. Freedom lawyer, Kevin Barry, is at the forefront of this fight and has vital information about how you can help keep religious freedom alive in one of the first states to honor it.
#Connecticut #SB568 #HB6423 GovLamont #VaccineSafety #ReligiousFreedom #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: March 19, 2021
Connecticut may be known as the “Constitution State,” but the government is on the verge of passing a bill to end religious exemptions for vaccine mandates. Freedom lawyer, Kevin Barry, is at the forefront of this fight and has vital information about how you can help keep religious freedom alive in one of the first states to honor it.
#Connecticut #SB568 #HB6423 GovLamont #VaccineSafety #ReligiousFreedom #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: March 19, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.