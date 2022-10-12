Kash Patel on the revelation that Steele was offered $1 million to corroborate his dossier

Former Federal Prosecutor, Kash Patel, reacts to the brand new revelation from the John Durham investigation that Christopher Steele was offered $1 million to corroborate the dossier used by the FBI to obtain the FISA warrant against Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.
