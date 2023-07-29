Rep. James Comer Reveals 170+ Suspicious Activity Reports Filed by 6 Major Banks Involving Biden Family - 7-27-2023

During a recent podcast hosted by Senator Ted Cruz, Representative James Comer revealed that six major banks, including JP Morgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, had submitted over 170 suspicious activity reports (SARs) to the Treasury Department, all concerning alleged criminal behavior by the Biden crime family.
Mirrored: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/rep-james-comer-reveals-170-suspicious-activity-reports/
