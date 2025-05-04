Red Hot Chili Peppers Carpool Karaoke | The Late Late Show with James Corden

Meus Outros Canais:

Título Original: Red Hot Chili Peppers Carpool Karaoke

Publicado em YT, 14 de Junho de 2016

Créditos: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfudXO_vzWk





Descrição Original do Autor:





68.128.525 visualizações 14 de jun. de 2016

James invites Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers to carpool around Los Angeles, which leads to a wrestling match and the debut of "Heemi Lheemey."





Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."