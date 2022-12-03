Create New Account
People's Rally Melbourne 3 December 2022
This video focuses on the rich and varied interactions at Parliament House before the rally began its march down Bourke Street. It is always a special time of catching up and meeting new people who have woken up. That's what it's all about, being a city presence to raise awareness amongst the shoppers to the outright murders that are going on the name of health (re: the mass-mandated injections). The state election is over, but the rallies for freedom must continue. 

healthfreedomrallyawarenessmurdersmelbournestate electionsparliament houseshoppersmandated injectionsbourke streetinteractionscity presencewoken up

