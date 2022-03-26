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Jerm Warfare | Catherine Fitts and Robert Kennedy on Fauci and vaccine fraud
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348 views • March 26, 2022
Catherine Fitts and Robert Kennedy have, at separate times, been on my podcast. March 24, 2022
This time they joined me, together, for a conversation around Bobby’s incredible book about Fauci; Fauci’s powerful influence; vaccine fraud in America; corruption in the pharmaceutical industry; vaccine passports being a trojan horse; how to push back against the attempts at globalist control.
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/the-real-anthony-fauci
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/the-real-anthony-fauci:3 - March 24, 2022
Jerm Warfare | Catherine Fitts and Robert Kennedy on Fauci and vaccine fraud
Jerm Warfare, Catherine Fitts and Robert Kennedy on Fauci and vaccine fraud, March 24 2022.
This time they joined me, together, for a conversation around Bobby’s incredible book about Fauci; Fauci’s powerful influence; vaccine fraud in America; corruption in the pharmaceutical industry; vaccine passports being a trojan horse; how to push back against the attempts at globalist control.
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/the-real-anthony-fauci
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/the-real-anthony-fauci:3 - March 24, 2022
Jerm Warfare | Catherine Fitts and Robert Kennedy on Fauci and vaccine fraud
Jerm Warfare, Catherine Fitts and Robert Kennedy on Fauci and vaccine fraud, March 24 2022.
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