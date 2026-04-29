EXPOSED: US Chemtrail Operation Began in ‘96 & Silicon Valley’s Sinister Role w/ Peter Kirby

I sat down with Peter A. Kirby, author of Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project, to trace how America's skies went from blue to grey and who's responsible. We break down why domestic spraying didn't begin until 1996, how all roads lead back to Silicon Valley, the CIA's role from the very beginning, and what the growing wave of state bans actually means. If you breathe the air and live under these skies, this conversation is essential. Learn more about Peter's work at peterakirby.com and on his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@PeterAKirby Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/