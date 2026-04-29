BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXPOSED: US Chemtrail Operation Began in ‘96 & Silicon Valley’s Sinister Role w/ Peter Kirby
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
785 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
479 views • Yesterday

I sat down with Peter A. Kirby, author of Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project, to trace how America's skies went from blue to grey and who's responsible. We break down why domestic spraying didn't begin until 1996, how all roads lead back to Silicon Valley, the CIA's role from the very beginning, and what the growing wave of state bans actually means. If you breathe the air and live under these skies, this conversation is essential. Learn more about Peter's work at peterakirby.com and on his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@PeterAKirby Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
How Local Redundancy and Decentralization Can Save You from the Coming Collapse

How Local Redundancy and Decentralization Can Save You from the Coming Collapse

Mike Adams
Gold, Silver, and the Coming Currency Wars: A wake-up call for financial sovereignty

Gold, Silver, and the Coming Currency Wars: A wake-up call for financial sovereignty

Belle Carter
The Renaissance Path: A radical blueprint for self-reliance in a broken system

The Renaissance Path: A radical blueprint for self-reliance in a broken system

Belle Carter
The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

Mike Adams
Shadows of Power: On the art and science of long-range shooting

Shadows of Power: On the art and science of long-range shooting

Ramon Tomey
Buyer beware: Why even a trace of dioxins in your food is a cause for alarm

Buyer beware: Why even a trace of dioxins in your food is a cause for alarm

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy