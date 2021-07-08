Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Genome Fraud (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.06.13)

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What is the Genome project all about? Does it relieve human illness or to create a better servant? Dr Daniels discusses genetics, epigenetics and genetic evolution and reveals the manipulation of human genes, the diseases being created and how to avoid this miserable fate. Understand the epigenetics of the matter. Do not fall victim to Genetic manipulation. Tune in for Healing with DR. Daniels.
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