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Why Libertarianism Is So Dangerous
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24 views • September 25, 2020
A former libertarian abandons his dream of a voluntary world and explains the potential worse case scenario after the overnight disappearance of government. The ending will SHOCK you!
https://www.patreon.com/schoolsucks
DISCLAIMER: Most libertarians do support such a drastic change, and many might say something like: "liberty is a philosophical evolution, and not an overnight thing."
You can use this program to access content restricted in your country. http://www.tunnelbear.com/
From School Sucks Podcast #041: The Natural State
http://schoolsucksproject.com/041-the-natural-state-american-history-f-ed-conclusion/
Links/Resources For Further Research:
The Philosophy of Liberty (Video)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muHg86Mys7I
For A New Liberty, by Murray Rothbard
http://mises.org/rothbard/newlibertywhole.asp
Google: Voluntarism
https://www.google.com/search?q=voluntarism&;ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&aq=t&rls=org.mozilla:en-US:official&client=firefox-a
Freedomain Radio
http://www.freedomainradio.com/
Complete Liberty
http://completeliberty.com/
Everyday Anarchy, By Stefan Molyneux
http://board.freedomainradio.com/blogs/freedomain/archive/2008/11/13/everyday-anarchy-the-book.aspx
Tragedy & Hope
http://www.tragedyandhope.com/
Liberty Conspiracy
http://www.libertyconspiracy.com/
https://www.patreon.com/schoolsucks
DISCLAIMER: Most libertarians do support such a drastic change, and many might say something like: "liberty is a philosophical evolution, and not an overnight thing."
You can use this program to access content restricted in your country. http://www.tunnelbear.com/
From School Sucks Podcast #041: The Natural State
http://schoolsucksproject.com/041-the-natural-state-american-history-f-ed-conclusion/
Links/Resources For Further Research:
The Philosophy of Liberty (Video)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muHg86Mys7I
For A New Liberty, by Murray Rothbard
http://mises.org/rothbard/newlibertywhole.asp
Google: Voluntarism
https://www.google.com/search?q=voluntarism&;ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&aq=t&rls=org.mozilla:en-US:official&client=firefox-a
Freedomain Radio
http://www.freedomainradio.com/
Complete Liberty
http://completeliberty.com/
Everyday Anarchy, By Stefan Molyneux
http://board.freedomainradio.com/blogs/freedomain/archive/2008/11/13/everyday-anarchy-the-book.aspx
Tragedy & Hope
http://www.tragedyandhope.com/
Liberty Conspiracy
http://www.libertyconspiracy.com/
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