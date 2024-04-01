Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.a The intersection of the MATHEMATICS OF INFINITY, and SPIRITUALITY: finite spirituality compared to infinite spirituality MVI_9221-2(1stpart)merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
254 Subscribers
Shop now
32 views
Published 17 hours ago

Georg Cantor did groundbreaking work on infinite mathematics, but did it send him mad? Probably not. I am but an ordinary man thinking about these things, and how they lend insight into spiritual reality.

Keywords
godlovejesussinspiritualityreligioncrucifixionsufferinghateservicejoyenlightenmentlast supperelevationtranscendencebetrayaliniquityblisseternalisationsoul of survival valuemoral agencyparadise guidelaying ones life down for ones friends

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket