Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
De Weerhouder_ Amir Tsarfati
channel image
gocephas
117 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
1 view
Published 18 hours ago

Amir brings on a topic that is untouched or unknown to  so many Christians. There is a great great misunderstanding on the whole portion in 2 Thesslonians Chapter 2 regarding all of us to be with the Lord. People stop reading and don't continue where they should.. The Bible says in the 2 Epistle that Paul wrote to the Thessalonians, he said the following thing and please follow up with me. Now brethren concerning the Coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our gathering together to Him we ask you not to be soon shaken in mind or troubled either by Spirit or by Word or by letter as if from us the Day of Christ had come. Mirrored

Keywords
gospelraptureamir

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket