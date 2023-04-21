Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hateful Liberal of the Week 6: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
36 views
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published 16 hours ago |

Gretchen Whitmer and David Hogg are anti second amendment buddies!

michiganadvance.com: "At Michigan State University, Whitmer signs first gun reform bills."

michigan.gov: "Gov. Whitmer signs Commonsense Gun Violence Prevention Legislation to Keep Michigan Communities Safe."

*As of April 19, the red flag laws have been sent to Whitney's office for her to sign into law, but she has not done so yet. *

Keywords
gun controlgretchen whitmeranti second amendmentfascist politicians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket