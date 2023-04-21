Hateful Liberal of the Week 6: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Gretchen Whitmer and David Hogg are anti second amendment buddies!
michiganadvance.com: "At Michigan State University, Whitmer signs first gun reform bills."
michigan.gov: "Gov. Whitmer signs Commonsense Gun Violence Prevention Legislation to Keep Michigan Communities Safe."
*As of April 19, the red flag laws have been sent to Whitney's office for her to sign into law, but she has not done so yet. *
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.