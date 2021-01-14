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20 Simpsons Predictions That Could Still Happen In 2021
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123 views • January 14, 2021
The Simpsons has been around for a very long time - 1989 to be exact, so naturally, the fact that they’ve accurately predicted things like Super Bowl performances, Smart Watches, and Donald Trump becoming president years in advance, is admittedly unnerving. They even warned us about the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic!
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