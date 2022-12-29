© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViWMwtYrWmE&list=PLpq6bGgCev7d8dOmvKsys5fMkNcV8psEZ&index=9
12/29/2022 文贵直播：中共人民币国际化的企图违背世界发展趋势；世界上有头脑的人都将跟随新中国联邦寻求最干净、最安全、最公平的财富；很少有人知道到底有多少支持我们灭共的秘密力量；战友们将见证新中国联邦创造出被全球认可的数字货币并成为最大的受益者和创造者
#人民币 #区块链 #去中心化 #新中国联邦 #数字货币
12/29/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP’s attempts to internationalize the RMB goes against the world development trends. Wise people across the globe will follow the NFSC to pursue the cleanest, safest, and fairest wealth. Few people know how many secret forces are actually supporting us to take down the CCP. The fellow fighters will soon witness the NFSC create a digital currency that is worldwide accepted and recognized, and will become the biggest beneficiaries and creators.