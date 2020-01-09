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Colorado Police Confiscate Guns With Red Flag Law One Day After It Took Effect!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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276 views • January 09, 2020
Colorado saw its first request to take guns away from a resident one day after the state’s controversial ‘red flag’ law took effect. This first example came January 2nd after Denver police were called to the scene of a domestic dispute.
According to the affidavit, a man was allegedly intoxicated and threatened to kill himself. Officers used this as evidence of a “credible threat” in their request to a judge under the new law. If a judge approves the request, police will be able to hold the man’s guns for 364 days and could prevent him from owning other firearms during that time.
Some are skeptical of the new law due to its vague language, which allows weapons to be confiscated without criminal charges.
#RedFlagLaws #GunConfiscation #GunControl
Keywords
red flag lawsgovernmentzgoldereportcolorado gun confiscationcolorado first confiscationgun confiscation colorado
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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