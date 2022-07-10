FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 47:1-4, 20220710

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

O All Peoples, Let Us Clap Our Hands To Our Great Jehovah:

Psalm 47:1-4, 1st Day of the Week, July 10, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me.

Heavenly Father, as a testimony for answering our prayers, I join other Saints to proclaim:

1 O all peoples, let us clap our hands to our Great JEHOVAH! We will shout to You, our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY with the voice of triumph!

2 For You, our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD are awesome; You are a great King over all the earth.

3 You, JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD our BANNER will subdue the tyrannical people under us, and the Satanic nations under our feet.

4 You, JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD who PROVIDES will allocate our inheritance for us, the excellence of Jacob and Your Redeemed Saints whom You love. Selah!

Thank You, Holy Father, for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 47:1-4, personalized, NKJV)