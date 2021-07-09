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EP 2521-6PM Pennsylvania Senate Chairman Initiates Forensic Probe of 2020, 2021 Elections
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50 views • July 09, 2021
EP 2521-6PM Pennsylvania Senate Chairman Initiates Forensic Probe of 2020, 2021 Elections
 
 A Pennsylvania senator announced on July 7 that he has triggered a forensic investigation of the 2020 and 2021 elections. State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican, issued letters to several counties requesting information and materials that he said would enable an investigation. “It’s distinct from an audit or forensic audit. It’s a big deep dive, like we saw in Arizona, but even deeper,” Mastriano told The Epoch Times. “It takes a hard look at software, machine, scanners, in addition to looking at all the ballots themselves to see if they were hand-filled-in or copied by a machine. So a scientific approach to get to the bottom of what happened, what went right, what went wrong in an election. It takes out all bias.” Philadelphia County received a letter, as did two that lean Republican: York and Tioga counties.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18159 
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Special Guest:  Todd Bensman is a Texas-based Senior National Security Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies and author of "America’s Covert Border War: The Untold Story of the Nation’s Battle to Prevent Jihadist Infiltration." Prior to joining CIS, he led homeland security intelligence efforts for nine years in the public sector with the Texas Department of Public Safety's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division.
https://www.amazon.com/Americas-Covert-Border-War-Infiltration/dp/1642937258

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