EP 2521-6PM Pennsylvania Senate Chairman Initiates Forensic Probe of 2020, 2021 Elections

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A Pennsylvania senator announced on July 7 that he has triggered a forensic investigation of the 2020 and 2021 elections. State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican, issued letters to several counties requesting information and materials that he said would enable an investigation. “It’s distinct from an audit or forensic audit. It’s a big deep dive, like we saw in Arizona, but even deeper,” Mastriano told The Epoch Times. “It takes a hard look at software, machine, scanners, in addition to looking at all the ballots themselves to see if they were hand-filled-in or copied by a machine. So a scientific approach to get to the bottom of what happened, what went right, what went wrong in an election. It takes out all bias.” Philadelphia County received a letter, as did two that lean Republican: York and Tioga counties.
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