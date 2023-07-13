'One Life to Live' Star Andrea Evans (66) Dead due to cancer (Jun'23)

11 Jul 2023

Soap opera star Andrea Evans has died. She was 66. Casting director Don Carroll confirmed the news to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' revealing Evans died on Sunday from breast cancer. The actress was best known for her roles on 'One Life to Live,' 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and 'Passions.'



