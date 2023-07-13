Create New Account
'One Life to Live' Star Andrea Evans (66) Dead due to cancer (Jun'23)
11 Jul 2023
Soap opera star Andrea Evans has died. She was 66. Casting director Don Carroll confirmed the news to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' revealing Evans died on Sunday from breast cancer. The actress was best known for her roles on 'One Life to Live,' 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and 'Passions.'

https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/andrea-evans-dead-one-live-to-live-star-dies-at-66-after-breast-cancer-battle/ar-AA1dGXtP
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/soap-vet-andrea-evans-one-201802466.html

Mirrored - Sudden Death

cancerdeathprobable vaxxandrea evans

