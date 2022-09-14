Physicists At CERN Just Announced Something Massive Was Detected Above The Large Hadron Collider

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Unexplained mysteries: the vastness of our universe surrounds scientists with countless questions. They are constantly probing further into the universe. They want to discover what is in the realm of our understanding. The Hadron Collider has been in the center of many discoveries. The large Hadron Collider has a 27 kilometer ring that it travels on to collide at higher speed than previously. Mirror