Physicists At CERN Just Announced Something Massive Was Detected Above The Large Hadron Collider

Unexplained mysteries: the vastness of our universe surrounds scientists with countless questions. They are constantly probing further into the universe. They want to discover what is in the realm of our understanding. The Hadron Collider has been in the center of many discoveries. The large Hadron Collider has a 27 kilometer ring that it travels on to collide at higher speed than previously. Mirror
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.