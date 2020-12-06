History Lesson: Cryptocurrencies, Money & Gold (2015)

History Lesson: Cryplocurrencies, Money & Gold (2015)



For anyone who has not fully understood the controversial Bitcoin yet, this is a concise and informative crash course about Money and Crypto Currencies.



The End Of Money As We Know It traces the history of money from the bartering societies of the ancient world to the trading floors of Wall St. The documentary exposes the practices of central banks and the dubious financial actors who brought the world to its knees in the last crisis. It highlights the Government influence on the money creation process and how it causes inflation. Moreover, this film explains how most money we use today is created out of thin air by banks when they create debt. Epic in scope, this film examines the patterns of technological innovation and questions everything you thought you knew about money. Is Bitcoin an alternative to national currencies backed by debt? Will Bitcoin and cryptocurrency spark a revolution in how we use money peer to peer? Is it a gift to criminals? Or is it the next bubble waiting to burst? If you trust in your money just as it is - this film has news for you. It examines the meteoric ascent of the revolutionary cryptocurrency which rose from the ashes of the 2008 global financial crisis. As economies, and ultimately people, struggle all over the world, Bitcoin purports to provide an antidote to a world in which money is created irresponsibly by private banks. This Kickstarter funded film dissects the underlying assumptions that we make about money, and also questions the Bitcoin advocates assertions about this new digital currency. Will Bitcoin really signify the inauguration of a new Internet-based monetary system, or is it a Ponzi scheme, another bubble waiting to burst? Several experts and economic commentators, some enthusiastic and others sceptical about the potential of Bitcoin are cross-examined as the documentary explores the question: Is this the end of money as we know it?



Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.