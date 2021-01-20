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SATAN IN THE 2020 ELECTION
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492 views • January 20, 2021
Did the Democratic party omit God from there platform and install Satan in his place?
Did the Joe Biden campaign summon the spirit of antichrist to steal the election?
Is the 7 year tribulation about to start??
Also watch this video to see how the coronavirus pandemic is riddled with the biblical end times Antichrist number 666.
https://www.brighteon.com/743dc303-cd88-47bf-9603-8163e576a84a
Please share this information!!
Did the Joe Biden campaign summon the spirit of antichrist to steal the election?
Is the 7 year tribulation about to start??
Also watch this video to see how the coronavirus pandemic is riddled with the biblical end times Antichrist number 666.
https://www.brighteon.com/743dc303-cd88-47bf-9603-8163e576a84a
Please share this information!!
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