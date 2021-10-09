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Simple Gifts
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2 views • October 09, 2021
"Simple Gifts," a Shaker song from 1848. Personally, I've found great wisdom in the "simple living" philosophy. It frees up time to focus on what's important: faith, family, culture, customs, tradition, group identity, heritage, self improvement, etc. I hope you enjoy this video.
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Latest Basedandretadia comic: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1291518441777270802
Latest Music Video: This one!
Website: https://heraclius610.com/
Civic Orgs:
Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom: https://www.ohioamf.org/
Novaxmandate: https://novaxmandate.org/
Ohio Stands Up: https://www.ohiostandsup.org/
1776 Commission: Your local area
Buckeye Firearms Association: https://www.buckeyefirearms.org/
Gun Owners of America: https://www.gunowners.org/
Look Ahead America (Not 100% about these guys): https://lookaheadamerica.org/
My free speech tech pages:
Gab Profile: https://gab.com/Heraclius610
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/heraclius610/
Pocketnet Profile: https://pocketnet.app/heraclius610
Xephula: https://xephula.com/Heraclius610
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/Gd2DogxoYUlR/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heraclius610
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610:e
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/Heraclius610
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