Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian forces repel Kiev’s attacks successfully in Zaporozhye Region | DISTURBING IMAGES
channel image
High Hopes
2791 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
95 views
Published 14 hours ago

RT


Sep 23, 2023


Ukrainian authorities and Western media have published claims that Kiev’s forces have breached Russian defensive positions near the village of Verbovoye in Zaporozhye Region. However, RT’s Murad Gazdiev went there to get the real picture of events on the ground.


Warning to our viewers: Some may find following pictures disturbing


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3k2dfk-russian-forces-repel-kievs-attacks-successfully-in-zaporozhye-region-distur.html

Keywords
russiawarukraineattacksrtkievthe westfront linemurad gazdievzaporozhyerepelverbovoye

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket