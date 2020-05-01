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The David Knight Show (1May20 Full Show)
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56 views • May 01, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:33 Whitmer doubles down & extends lockdown as protests increase; Gov Pritzker comes up with novel prohibitions of his own
— 00:22:20 Trump’s justifications for totalitarianism sound like Macron & every other globalist.
— 00:46:28 NC protestors arrested as cops demand to know if they’re COVID positive
— 00:53:34 Funeral Directors question COVID deaths claims - Project Veritas
— 01:13:39 It was a year ago that Trump said, “They have to get the shot” in response to an alleged measles outbreak. Now he’s pushing for vaccines to be rushed without even safety testing in animals in what his administration calls “Operation Warp Speed”.
— 01:38:06 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins to talk about coming hyperinflation and how an amendment of the Constitution was memory holed in the 19th century
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Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:33 Whitmer doubles down & extends lockdown as protests increase; Gov Pritzker comes up with novel prohibitions of his own
— 00:22:20 Trump’s justifications for totalitarianism sound like Macron & every other globalist.
— 00:46:28 NC protestors arrested as cops demand to know if they’re COVID positive
— 00:53:34 Funeral Directors question COVID deaths claims - Project Veritas
— 01:13:39 It was a year ago that Trump said, “They have to get the shot” in response to an alleged measles outbreak. Now he’s pushing for vaccines to be rushed without even safety testing in animals in what his administration calls “Operation Warp Speed”.
— 01:38:06 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins to talk about coming hyperinflation and how an amendment of the Constitution was memory holed in the 19th century
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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