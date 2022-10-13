Kanye West wore a Pope John Paul II shirt. Is he considering Catholicism?

On this week's Faith & Reason, Jack Maxey returns for a discussion on Kanye West's tribute to Pope John Paul II and recent comments about black babies killed by abortion, the forceful remarks of Cdl. Müller and Bp. Schneider against Vatican policies on Communist China and the Latin Mass, and the widespread backlash forcing PayPal to walk back a policy fining users $2,500 for promoting "misinformation."

