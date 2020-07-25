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Time to Give Meat the Chop?
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83 views • July 25, 2020
Is it time to give meat the chop? It’s no secret that processed foods aren’t the healthiest options for your diet, and processed meats are no exception. Watch Dr. Group talk about his thoughts on bacon and why you should stay away from processed meats.
Have you given up meat? How do you feel? Most importantly, were there any health changes you noticed? Please give us your thoughts in the comments!
Read “Study Links Processed Meat to Cancer" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/24s
Suggested Supplement:
Colon Cleanse Kit ➤➤ http://ghc.us/24t
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Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#diet
#vegan
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Have you given up meat? How do you feel? Most importantly, were there any health changes you noticed? Please give us your thoughts in the comments!
Read “Study Links Processed Meat to Cancer" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/24s
Suggested Supplement:
Colon Cleanse Kit ➤➤ http://ghc.us/24t
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
------
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#diet
#vegan
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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