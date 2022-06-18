Ted Wilson Takes a "Stand"-Pastor Bill Hughes

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Please check out our website at: truthtriumphantministries.org For more information or bible lessons, please contact Kody Morey at: (941) 421-2661 or by email at: [email protected], You may also mail in requests or other inquiries to: Truth Triumphant P.O. Box 1417 Eustis, FL 32727-1417 If you would like to Visit on Sabbath, we are located at: 40016 County Road 439 Umatilla, FL 32784 Song Service: 9:45-10:00 Sabbath School: 10:00-11:00 Sabbath Message 11:30-12:30 May God Bless You and Keep You. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TruthTriumphantMinistries Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthtriumphantministries Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ycCRm4sfdVLo/