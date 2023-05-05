Create New Account
The Goal of English
"The goal of teaching English is the mastery of language for the communication of the gospel - effective, lucid expression in speaking and writing - and for successful enterprise in the individual life." (FACE English Guide, p.9) How can we best do this? Here is a discussion among Biblical Worldview Educators desiring to inspire our children's and students' hearts to raise up a standard by learning and teaching the Gospel purpose of English.

Keywords
american historybiblical worldviewchristian education

