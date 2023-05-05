The Goal of English

"The goal of teaching English is the mastery of language for the communication of the gospel - effective, lucid expression in speaking and writing - and for successful enterprise in the individual life." (FACE English Guide, p.9) How can we best do this? Here is a discussion among Biblical Worldview Educators desiring to inspire our children's and students' hearts to raise up a standard by learning and teaching the Gospel purpose of English.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.