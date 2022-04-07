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Dates of Death of the Deceased are Different’ - Forensic Expert on Bucha Killings - RT English 040622
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81 views • April 07, 2022
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A media storm prompted by events in Bucha has been raging for several days, with allegations and accusations being thrown from both Russia and Ukraine, which secured itself international support in the case. We spoke with forensic expert Eduard Tumanov, who believes that pictures from the scene raise many unanswered questions.
A media storm prompted by events in Bucha has been raging for several days, with allegations and accusations being thrown from both Russia and Ukraine, which secured itself international support in the case. We spoke with forensic expert Eduard Tumanov, who believes that pictures from the scene raise many unanswered questions.
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