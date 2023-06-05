It's Like They're Trying To Starve Us

This Is Deliberate; It’s Not A Mistake
* Are you crazy — or are they?
* The purpose of this [leftist] GND agenda is to create a class of haves vs. have-nots.
* The GND thing relies on censorship, hysteria and [fascist] control of the economy through gubment/corporations.
* Which brings us to Power Mapping....
* The “Great Reset” is an information war zone.
* The left engages in guerilla warfare on the truth; they will do anything to implement their dystopian future.
* The ’rona was the template to take away our liberties and impose a totalitarian future.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 5 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2s82fc-connecting-the-dots-on-the-fbi-censorship-and-the-great-reset-ep.-2024-0605.html
