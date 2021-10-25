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The grant money funded a study published last month that detailed the horror inflicted upon the unlucky dogs.
One of the tortures that the beagles were subjected to included locking their heads in mesh cages filled with infected sand flies so that the parasite-carrying insects could eat them alive.
Beagles are often used for these tests because of their gentle nature, even towards those who harm them.
There was a photo of the test, which is sure to haunt anyone with a conscience.
Special Guest: Scott Williams is a former US Army helicopter pilot having served in Central America in 1985. He is also the TN State Director Emeritus for the Convention of States Project. Father of Six, 1 Daughter and 5 sons (4 of whom are Eagle Scouts) he is an IT consultant for small to medium businesses having started in the field of computer technology as an IBM Engineer when he left the service. https://givesendgo.com/ChrisEricVaxMandate
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EP 2663-6PM DR. FAUCI USED TAX DOLLARS TO TORTURE DOGS; EATEN ALIVE BY PARASITE-INFECTED FLIES https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19070
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