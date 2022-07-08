Own Your Own Stuff The Art of Self Love S1 E5

Self-acceptance, self-respect, self-confidence, self-worth are all areas to be worked on which all leads and adds up to self-love, and, it raises the love frequency to fill our own bucket to full. So, what are the tools? How can we get there? What if we’ve never known what self-love is? Or what if we struggle with it? And how can we teach our children what it is, what it looks like and what it feels like.

To contact Jane or book for a coaching session head to www.janedonovan.com.au



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