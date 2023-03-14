Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Come up Here!" (Revelation 4)
10 views
channel image
Brenda Weltner
Published Yesterday |

John is invited into heaven and there, in the very presence of God, he sees 24 Elders! Who are these Elders? Who invited John to "Come up hither!"? What is the significance of what John sees? Watch! Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pKWWJJ6SFoNTByzQ_AemJ34uCnU1Gep_/view?usp=share_link “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Letters to 7 Churches playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Otg5_l7qWI0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8RmCWcVP9phQp4hPifCvd3 Kept from the hour of trial: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw Sign of the Dragon video:https://youtu.be/AlzXU0fGIn0 Understanding ‘Time’ in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4 Seals, Trumpets and Bowls Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DIoXJbyqGmDmkogCyQO2PiepJC1uTVO-/view?usp=share_link “In a Single Hour...” video: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns Link to my Revelation 12 Video: https://youtu.be/2DFUw62TkdU Revelation 12 Sign (under 5 min.) :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSqPiR2EK2s 6th Seal video: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o “When will believers become immortal?”: https://youtu.be/ybxu_Gk7b70 Fallen Angels video:https://youtu.be/4kLGBYrVgXY The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE Resurrection: https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU Daniel series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCCgsyukzPY&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_GlxVyUYSV923tfz0i-Xdv

Keywords
christianityrevelationeschatologybrenda weltner

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket