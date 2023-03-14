"Come up Here!" (Revelation 4)

John is invited into heaven and there, in the very presence of God, he sees 24 Elders! Who are these Elders? Who invited John to "Come up hither!"? What is the significance of what John sees? Watch! Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pKWWJJ6SFoNTByzQ_AemJ34uCnU1Gep_/view?usp=share_link “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Letters to 7 Churches playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Otg5_l7qWI0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8RmCWcVP9phQp4hPifCvd3 Kept from the hour of trial: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw Sign of the Dragon video:https://youtu.be/AlzXU0fGIn0 Understanding ‘Time’ in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4 Seals, Trumpets and Bowls Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DIoXJbyqGmDmkogCyQO2PiepJC1uTVO-/view?usp=share_link “In a Single Hour...” video: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns Link to my Revelation 12 Video: https://youtu.be/2DFUw62TkdU Revelation 12 Sign (under 5 min.) :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSqPiR2EK2s 6th Seal video: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o “When will believers become immortal?”: https://youtu.be/ybxu_Gk7b70 Fallen Angels video:https://youtu.be/4kLGBYrVgXY The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE Resurrection: https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU Daniel series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCCgsyukzPY&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_GlxVyUYSV923tfz0i-Xdv

