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Alex Jones on Marijuana Legalization
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535 views • October 05, 2019
tl:dw
Should be decriminalized.
Should be a states issue, not federal.
He doesn't personally like it, but believes the nation likes/wants it.
Can be destructive for some people (who already lack motivation), but is fine for others.
Doesn't want it or any drugs to be sold to children.
Should be decriminalized.
Should be a states issue, not federal.
He doesn't personally like it, but believes the nation likes/wants it.
Can be destructive for some people (who already lack motivation), but is fine for others.
Doesn't want it or any drugs to be sold to children.
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