Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Excommunicated From the Church by Order of Pope Francis, Issued a Grave Warning, Alleging That the Pope Is an Enthusiastic Collaborator in the Great Reset
He claims that the pope's goal is to dismantle the Church and replace it with an organization inspired by Masonic principles.
He further contends that there is a sinister conspiracy between the deep state and the deep church and reminds us that the Pope is a Jesuit.
Source @RealWorldNewsChannel
