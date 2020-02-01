Foreign Banks engaged in Ponzi Scheme on the Several States, POWERS vs Crooked Bank-Gangsters, to Pres. TRUMP

Same Pig Bankers that stole my home.... after all their paperwork was proven total fraud...



William WAGENER

23K subscribers

Are you listening President Trump? See: www.abolishthebankers.com Take Back America, a weekly Tv show produced, copyrighted, since May 2005 in Santa Maria, focuses on corruption in government & InterNational Banking system of the privately owned Federal Reserve, and a failed judicial system, which violates the Constitution. On July 30th, 2018, 4 attorneys sat at Defense table facing a lone Pro Per Plaintiff Billie Rene Powers [and a packed gallery of similarly "interested parties", in front of Judge David O. Carter. Carter said, "this is NOT a frivolous lawsuit" and encouraged both sides, once Power frightened attorney quietly slipped into court & her seat, to "come together", i.e. Make a settlement. The 4 BAR carded attorneys & Ms. Powers [and Atty. Shwann] agreed on nothing, Ms. Powers wants a Common Law Trial, akin to the Credit Rivers case in 1968, which resulted in Jury and Judge declaring the :

1. the Federal Reserve Act unconstitutional.

2. the National Banking Act unconstitutional.

3. & the Sheriffs sale "NULL and VOID".

The Credit Rivers case was NOT appealed and stands as true law to this day. Every American who ever lost a home due to the Atty.'s and Bank Fraudsters, should sign on as a "Interested Party". This is in effect a Qui Tam action of "WE the PEOPLE" vs the crooks of the Federal Reserve Bank. Next Hearing for schedule of Calendar & trial is Oct. 15, 2018. Icelandic citizens each got the equivalent of $30,000. for each of their 320,000 citizens when they arrested the Bankers in 2008 era. American State citizens should receive ~ about $320 million each, when State citizens wake up to the massive PONZI scheme the Federal Reserve Bank is, and its wicked step child, the Internal Revenue Service, and put all the Fed. Res. Bankers, and member banks/bankers in Prison. "We the People" deserve no less, than bankers filling up Federal and state Prisons, with their PONZI scheme acquired via Wall Street schemes, and fraudulent "Loans" and foreclosures. Truth is here. If you can digest it.