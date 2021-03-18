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Sky Watch Fixed Star Aldebaran March 18, 19, 20, 2021 Orion, Moon and Mars Conjunction Astrology
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23 views • March 18, 2021
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I also talk more about Mars in Gemini here - https://symbolicliving.com/2021/03/03/mars-in-gemini-march-3-2021/
I also talk more about the Full Moon in Libra here - https://symbolicliving.com/2021/03/09/new-moon-in-pisces-march-13-2021-to-the-full-moon-in-libra-march-28-2021/
EarthSky.org image source and article: https://earthsky.org/tonight/moon-mars-in-taurus-mar-18-19-and-20
Taurus image source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Sidney_Hall_-_Urania%27s_Mirror_-_Taurus.jpg
#fixedstar #aldebaran #taurus
All Content from this channel is for entertainment purposes only.
I also talk more about Mars in Gemini here - https://symbolicliving.com/2021/03/03/mars-in-gemini-march-3-2021/
I also talk more about the Full Moon in Libra here - https://symbolicliving.com/2021/03/09/new-moon-in-pisces-march-13-2021-to-the-full-moon-in-libra-march-28-2021/
EarthSky.org image source and article: https://earthsky.org/tonight/moon-mars-in-taurus-mar-18-19-and-20
Taurus image source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Sidney_Hall_-_Urania%27s_Mirror_-_Taurus.jpg
#fixedstar #aldebaran #taurus
All Content from this channel is for entertainment purposes only.
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