What Is the Greatest Sin? Understanding Sin, Righteousness, & Judgment
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
0
23 views • 2 months ago

What does the Holy Spirit convict the world of? In this powerful teaching, Roderick Webster unpacks John 16:8-9 to reveal the three key areas of conviction: sin, righteousness, and judgment.

📖 The Greatest Sin – It’s not what most people think. The Bible teaches that the greatest sin is rejecting Jesus Christ. Without faith in Him, a person is already condemned (John 3:18, 36).

⚖️ Righteousness – True righteousness is not based on human efforts but is provided by God and received through faith in Jesus Christ (2 Corinthians 5:21, Romans 3:21-22).

🔥 Judgment – The Holy Spirit warns of judgment. Those who reject Christ remain under God’s wrath. But salvation is freely available to those who believe!

🙏 Will You Accept Christ Today? If you haven’t yet accepted Jesus, now is the time! Call upon Him, confess your sin, and invite Him into your life. He will save you and give you eternal life.

📢 Share this message with your family and friends so more people can hear the truth!

🔔 Subscribe for more biblical teachings on salvation and the work of the Holy Spirit.


Keywords
eternal lifeholy spiritbible teachingbible truthgospel messagefaith in jesusjesus savesgod wrathjudgment of godchristian salvation2 corinthians 5god judgmentchristian discipleshipisaiah 64holy spirit guidanceholy spirit convictionspiritual convictionsin and salvationrighteousness through faithholy spirit explainedjohn 16 bible studyreject jesus sinromans 3 righteousnesssin and righteousness
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Theme Song

00:33Words from the Word: The Holy Spirit and Salvation

00:51The Spirit Convicts of Sin

02:24The Greatest Sin: Rejecting Jesus

02:59Belief and Condemnation

04:45The Spirit Convicts of Righteousness

05:37Righteousness Through Faith

07:06The Spirit Convicts of Judgment

07:14Invitation to Salvation

07:41Closing Remarks and Blessings

