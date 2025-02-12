What Is the Greatest Sin? Understanding Sin, Righteousness, & Judgment

What does the Holy Spirit convict the world of? In this powerful teaching, Roderick Webster unpacks John 16:8-9 to reveal the three key areas of conviction: sin, righteousness, and judgment.



📖 The Greatest Sin – It’s not what most people think. The Bible teaches that the greatest sin is rejecting Jesus Christ. Without faith in Him, a person is already condemned (John 3:18, 36).



⚖️ Righteousness – True righteousness is not based on human efforts but is provided by God and received through faith in Jesus Christ (2 Corinthians 5:21, Romans 3:21-22).



🔥 Judgment – The Holy Spirit warns of judgment. Those who reject Christ remain under God’s wrath. But salvation is freely available to those who believe!



🙏 Will You Accept Christ Today? If you haven’t yet accepted Jesus, now is the time! Call upon Him, confess your sin, and invite Him into your life. He will save you and give you eternal life.



