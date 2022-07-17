WMD Military Medical Units have Deployed Mobile Hospitals designed for Providing Aid to Civilians in the Liberated Settlements of Kharkov region. - 071722

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Footage of Western MD medical service professionals providing aid to civilians in Kharkov region
◽️ WMD military medical units have deployed mobile hospitals designed for providing aid to civilians in the liberated settlements of Kharkov region.
✈️ Russian servicemen transport critically ill civilians to Russia for carrying out complicated surgeries if necessary.
◽️ Those who cannot attend the medical posts receive domiciliary aid.