Russian Speaks Truth on Putin's Military Operation | Real Reason Not Reported in Media

A RUSSIAN IS SPEAKING THE TRUTH ABOUT UKRAINE WAR AND WHY? HOLD YOUR HAT



This is what Stanislav has to say to people in Western countries. This young man lived 15 years in Canada and the United States and 3 years in Europe before returning to Russia. He has seen both sides of the story, which is not the case for probably 95% of the people living in Canada and Europe.



Basically he lists all the conflicts in the world where no one in the West was offended because the media gave the image of military operations for justice and democracy.



Now that the media condemns Russia's military operation and does not tell the real reasons of the conflict, many people are disgusted with what Putin is doing in Ukraine.