Russian Speaks Truth on Putin's Military Operation | Real Reason Not Reported in Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is what Stanislav has to say to people in Western countries. This young man lived 15 years in Canada and the United States and 3 years in Europe before returning to Russia. He has seen both sides of the story, which is not the case for probably 95% of the people living in Canada and Europe.
Basically he lists all the conflicts in the world where no one in the West was offended because the media gave the image of military operations for justice and democracy.
Now that the media condemns Russia's military operation and does not tell the real reasons of the conflict, many people are disgusted with what Putin is doing in Ukraine.