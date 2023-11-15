Create New Account
Turning up the heat on Biden. John Solomon with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
Sebastian talks to John Solomon about why Ronna Romney McDaniel needs to resign as RNC chair, as well as the latest actions being taken against the Biden crime family by House Republicans.


Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Keywords
treasonmoney launderingnational security threatpay for playbiden crime familybiden regime

