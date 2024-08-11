Lyrics:





Drop it down

Cast out and hog tie him he don't belong with our kind

Persecution of the masses stone him now and stay in fashion





I kinda like it I kinda like this way more

I kinda like it why don't you just leave me alone





You can keep your passive fire your empty words your vein desire

Company you wish to keep is latching on and draining you





I kinda like it I kinda like this way more

I kinda like it why don't you just leave me alone

Look and you'll see you're stuck in your mud you self-serving whore





You know it don't make a difference to me no

Cut it off and you'll never find the way





Watch out step off you slave

Receive the mass quotient





Reaching for the grip that you're losing

Sinking in your depth so shallow

Losing your grip as you wash away with the tide

Spoken

Said it

Receive

Done