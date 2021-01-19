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EVIDENCE THAT COVID RNA BASE PAIRS ARE IDENTICAL TO CHROMOSOME 8 HUMAN DNA, THIS MEANS THE PCR TEST WILL FIND IT IN EVERYONE! FAKE TESTING
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203 views • January 19, 2021
Amanda Vollmer
https://yummy.doctor/blog/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/doctor_yummy/
A guided walk through the evidence that demonstrates a stunning discovery. One of the WHO primer sequences in the PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 is found in all human DNA!
The sequence “CTCCCTTTGTTGTGTTGT” is an 18-character primer sequence found in the WHO coronavirus PCR testing protocol document.
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/real-time-rt-pcr-assays-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2-institut-pasteur-paris.pdf?sfvrsn=3662fcb6_2
(reference to the sequence also found at the foot of this page https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleotide/NC_000008.11?report=genbank&;log$=nuclalign&from=63648346&to=63648363)
The primer sequences are what get amplified by the PCR process in order to be detected and designated a “positive” test result. It just so happens this exact same 18-character sequence, verbatim, is also found on Homo sapiens chromosome 8! As far as I can tell, this means that the WHO test kits should find a positive result in all humans.
The government is guilty of a Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, now referred to as a Factitious Disorder, can take the form of child abuse in which a mother makes up illnesses for her child. The mother uses the child's fake illnesses to gain attention.
https://yummy.doctor/blog/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/doctor_yummy/
A guided walk through the evidence that demonstrates a stunning discovery. One of the WHO primer sequences in the PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 is found in all human DNA!
The sequence “CTCCCTTTGTTGTGTTGT” is an 18-character primer sequence found in the WHO coronavirus PCR testing protocol document.
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/real-time-rt-pcr-assays-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2-institut-pasteur-paris.pdf?sfvrsn=3662fcb6_2
(reference to the sequence also found at the foot of this page https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleotide/NC_000008.11?report=genbank&;log$=nuclalign&from=63648346&to=63648363)
The primer sequences are what get amplified by the PCR process in order to be detected and designated a “positive” test result. It just so happens this exact same 18-character sequence, verbatim, is also found on Homo sapiens chromosome 8! As far as I can tell, this means that the WHO test kits should find a positive result in all humans.
The government is guilty of a Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, now referred to as a Factitious Disorder, can take the form of child abuse in which a mother makes up illnesses for her child. The mother uses the child's fake illnesses to gain attention.
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