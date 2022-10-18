PATRICK LANCASTER: 18OCT22 - Center Kyiv Hit by Russian Drone Strike "For Belgorod"? Special Report in Belgorod, Russia

CHECK THE DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE





A Russian 'kamikaze' Drone Attack has hit Center Kiev / Kyiv. One of the many destroyed targets is Ukrenergo(energy system company) control room. building. During the After math the Ukraine forces purportedly found pieces of the Drone with things writen on them like "For Belgorod" and "For Luch". If these photos that were released in Kiev are not fakes then One can logically conclude that the Russian soldiers that wrote "For Belgorod" and "For Luch" were referring to the Drone attacks being a response for the Attacks that Ukraine has been doing on the Russian city and region of Belgorod, perticualery last weeks attacks on an apartment building and a electric power station(called Luch) in Belgorod. We have come to Belgorod to show the situation in this region starting by showing you the after math of these attacks in question. Keep in mind this all comes amid reports that Iran is to Bolster Weapons Aid to Russia for Use in Ukraine. This is our Special Report In Belgorod.

Our viewers voted in our poll (Over 15k people voted for it) for us to come here so we did. We do this because you the viewers are the only ones we report to as we are funded by are viewers. We show you what the MSM cant or wont. You can support our work with the information below.

